Tuesday’s Premier League match-up between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion did not yield a surprising result, as the top-half Irons dispatched the bottom-three Baggies 2-1 at the London Stadium.
Perhaps it should’ve been even less surprising given the wild record involving the managers.
The win for West Ham manager David Moyes was his seventh-straight against Baggies boss Sam Allardyce, and it’s not like we’re discussing an era of dominance between one club over another.
Jan. 19, 2021 – West Ham (Moyes) 2-1 West Brom (Allardyce)
May 13, 2018 – West Ham (Moyes) 3-1 Everton (Allardyce)
Feb. 4, 2017 – Crystal Palace (Allardyce) 0-4 Sunderland (Moyes)
March 22, 2014 – West Ham (Allardyce) 0-2 Man Utd (Moyes)
Dec. 21, 2013 – Man Utd (Moyes) 3-1 West Ham (Allardyce)
May 12, 2013 – Everton (Moyes) 2-0 West Ham (Allardyce)
Dec. 22, 2013 – West Ham (Allardyce) 1-2 Everton (Moyes)
Prior to that, Allardyce led Blackburn to a 1-0 win over Moyes’ Toffees to even their all-time series. That’s the last win for Big Sam versus Ol’ Moyesy, who has a 14W-3D-7L career record in the series dating back to their first meeting: Allardyce’s Bolton beating Moyes’ Preston North End 2-0 on Aug. 26, 2000.
It got us thinking, what current PL managerial series have been staged the most and are there any examples outside of, say, Burnley – Man City where there’s a real run of dominance?
An anomaly? Hardly, though arguably the most one-sided affair between managers not considered to be in monstrously opposite classes.
There’s some good trivia below.
Most meetings between active PL managers (in any competition)
1. David Moyes v Sam Allardyce (24): 14W-3D-7L
2 (t). Pep Guardiola v Jose Mourinho (22): 11W-6D-7L
Steve Bruce v Sam Allardyce (22): 7W-4D-7L
4 (t). David Moyes v Steve Bruce (20): 10W-7D-3L
Jurgen Klopp v Pep Guardiola (20): 9W-3D-8L
6. Jose Mourinho v David Moyes (15): 9W-6D-0L
7 (t). Pep Guardiola v Sean Dyche (12): 11W-1D-0L
Jose Mourinho v Sam Allardyce (12): 9W-3D-0L
Jose Mourinho v Steve Bruce (12): 9W-3D-0L
David Moyes v Roy Hodgson (12): 7W-2D-3L
Jurgen Klopp v Jose Mourinho (12): 6W-4D-2L
12 (t). Jose Mourinho v Sean Dyche (10): 6W-4D-0L
Roy Hodgson v Steve Bruce (10): 4W-4D-2L
David Moyes v Carlo Ancelotti (10): 4W-4D-2L