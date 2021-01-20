Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news Willian Jose to Wolves is almost a done deal, while Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Let’s start with an incoming at Wolves, as they seem to have found their new striker.

Willian Jose to Wolves close to completion

Since losing Raul Jimenez to a fractured skull, Wolves have slumped down the Premier League table and have missed their Mexican striker badly. Nuno Espirito Santo is close to signing a very similar forward, though.

A report from Brazilian outlet SER Deportivos Gipuzkoano states that Willian Jose to Wolves is a done deal, as he will initially join on loan but there is an option to buy him permanently in the deal.

Jose, 29, has been a long-term target for Premier League clubs and has fallen out of favor at Real Sociedad this season. He has scored 60 goals in 169 games for Sociedad in all competitions and is a target man who can lead the line.

That is exactly what Wolves need as they have Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and others creating chances but nobody to finish them off or link the attack together.

Jimenez is making fine progress from his fractured skull but he is still some way off making a return, and teenager Fabio Silva has struggled to step in as an 18-year-old, plus Patrick Cutrone has been brought back from his loan at Fiorentina.

This loan deal for Willian Jose makes perfect sense.

Liverpool among clubs keen to sign Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella is having a fine season for Inter Milan and the Italian international midfielder is being chased by multiple Premier League clubs.

A report from Calciomercato in Italy states that both Liverpool and Tottenham are exploring whether a move for the 23-year-old can be done.

Barella has a contract with Inter until 2024, but Premier League clubs are circling as he continues to dazzle in Serie A with his impressive passing skills and eye for goal.

A true box-to-box midfielder, Barella has been compared to Steven Gerrard and his all-action displays suit Antonio Conte’s system extremely well. Barella would surely demand a huge transfer fee, which makes it seem like a move to Liverpool is more likely. Their midfield will need freshening up with Jordan Henderson almost 30 years old and Georginio Wijnaldum set to leave in the summer, as it seems like the next area of the squad to get an overhaul.

Barella seems like the perfect fit as a central midfielder in a Jurgen Klopp side, and just like the deals for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson it would be transformational for the Reds.

