Bundesliga wrap: Wolfsburg, Leverkusen rise as Dortmund falls again

The Bundesliga’s lively midweek saw Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen all win, sending Borussia Dortmund further from its table-topping goals and in danger of dipping out of the top seven altogether.

It also saw Schalke and Mainz fall eight points back of the relegation playoff spot, 10 away from automatic safety, though that American teen forward at Schalke made more noise with his lone shot of the loss.

Game of the Week

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Both teams entered on 29 points and Moussa Diaby made sure it was the hosts who left with the three up for grabs on Tuesday despite the best efforts of 11-save Roman Burki.

Diaby scored off a Leon Bailey feed then set up teen phenom Florian Wirtz‘s late winner after Raphael Guerreiro picked up his latest assist on a Julian Brandt equalizer in the 67th.

Leverkusen is seven points back of leaders Bayern and three behind Leipzig, and it will be interesting to see whether the Champions League is on the docket via a Europa League they can win or a top four spot with plenty of contenders.

Dortmund has had few sustained runs of form since winning five of six heading into their Klassiker loss to Bayern on Nov. 7, which kickstarted a 4W-2D-5L run. Erling Haaland missed four of those, but hasn’t scored in three of his last four.

Team of the Week

Burki (Dortmund)

Elvedi(Gladbach)–Lacroix(Wolfsburg)–Upamecano(Leipzig)–Czichos(Koln)

Wirtz (Leverkusen) — Arnold (Wolfsburg) — Sow (Freiburg) — L.Hernandez(Bayern)

Doan (Arminia) — Kramaric (Hoffenheim) — Diaby (Leverkusen)

Americans Abroad

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) — 74 minutes, two shots, 15/18 passing, one key pass in 1-0 loss at Gladbach

Matthew Hoppe (Schalke) — 90 minutes, scored a goal off a Suat Serdar feed. His fifth goal in three games on his lone shot of the game in a 2-1 loss to Koln.

Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) — 80th minute sub in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg, had nine touches in 10 minutes.

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) — Entered in the 77th minute of a 1-0 win over Union Berlin, making a key pass amongst his 3-of-4 passes. Made one interception.

John Brooks (Wolfsburg) — 90 minutes in a 2-0 win at Mainz, winning 11-of-13 duels and completing 83 percent of his passes on a 99-touch day.

Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund) — Returned from illness to sub in for Jadon Sancho in the 73rd minute of a 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. Twelve touches, 1-of-1 duels.

All Bundesliga midweek results

Freiburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 Stuttgart

Schalke 1-2 Koln

Augsburg 0-1 Bayern Munich

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig 1-0 Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin 0-3 Hoffenheim

Mainz 0-2 Wolfsburg

