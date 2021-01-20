Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matthew Hoppe is starting off 2021 right, as the American teenager cannot stop scoring for Schalke in the Bundesliga and ‘Hoppe goal’ is not even surprising to see any more.

The 19-year-old from California scored his first goals for Schalke as he bagged a hat trick in a 4-0 thumping of Hoffenheim and then scored in the defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend.

Get this: Hoppe has never represented the USMNT at youth level. Surely he will go straight into the full national team at this point!?

Hoppe was amongst the goals again against FC Cologne, as he struck an equalizer in the second half of a huge battle at the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Schalke’s red-hot striker latched onto a loose ball in the box and was in the right place at the right time (as all good strikers are) to slot home as he celebrated wildly.

Hoppe has now scored five goals in his last three games for the struggling German giants, and the unheralded forward is really making a name for himself in Germany.

Surely Gregg Berhalter has to call him into the USMNT squad for their games in March. Surely.

With the USMNT struggling for goalscoring options in the number nine position, Hoppe had hopped (sorry) his way to the top of the depth chart.

Take a look at the Hoppe goal video below, and make sure to mark your calendar for each time Schalke has a game as you just know he’s going to score.

Nothing new, just Matthew Hoppe scoring in the Bundesliga 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HZaSIsMurE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2021

