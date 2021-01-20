Manchester City – Aston Villa: Pep Guardiola’s Man City will look to continue its Premier League title push as it faces a tough test in the form of Dean Smith’s unheralded Villa outfit at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

With seven wins from their current nine-game unbeaten run, Manchester City has climbed from 13th in the Premier League table (on Nov. 21) all the way into 2nd place where they currently trail (with a game in hand) leaders Manchester United by two points. More than anything else, Man City have turned their 2020-21 season around with a series of smothering defensive performances which have seen them concede just two goals in nine games while allowing an average of just seven shots per game.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, haven’t played a Premier League game since New Year’s Day due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club which caused a pair of postponements in their fixture list. As a result, they’ve slipped to 11th in the table with three games in hand as opposed to the majority of the sides immediately above them.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City – Aston Villa this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester City – Aston Villa (INJURY REPORT)

Man City: OUT: Aymeric Laporte (thigh), Sergio Aguero (COVID-19), Nathan Ake (undisclosed), Eric Garcia (COVID-19)

Your City line-up against Aston Villa! 🙌 XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Sterling SUBS | Steffen, Jesus, Zinchenko, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Garcia, Bernabe ⚽️ @HaysWorldwide

🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/2sOZcnkKHK — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 20, 2021

Aston Villa: OUT: Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)

⚫ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚫ This is how we line up to face Manchester City this evening! 👊#MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/LSqW71p1pc — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 20, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City (-400) | Aston Villa (+1000) | Draw (+500)

Prediction: Manchester City – Aston Villa

With Man City having played three games in the 11-day period since Aston Villa’s most recent outing (in the FA Cup), Wednesday is set to provide the latest chapter in the “rest versus rust” debate — will City’s sharpness and rhythm trump Villa’s fresher legs, or vice versa? Based on how Man City have defended in recent weeks, we’re leaning toward the former. Manchester City 2-0 Aston Villa.

How to watch Manchester City – Aston Villa: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

