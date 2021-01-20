Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Martin Odegaard to Arsenal could actually happen, as the talented young playmaker is reportedly available for loan.

That noise you can hear is Arsenal Twitter going into overdrive.

As for Odegaard, 22, the Norwegian sensation flourished on loan at Real Sociedad last season but Zinedine Zidane recalled him to play a key role for the reigning La Liga champions this season. He didn’t.

The Norwegian international has barely featured for Real Madrid this season and the Spanish giants are keen to send him out on loan once again. That is where Arsenal come in.

According to our partners at Sky Sports in the UK, Odegaard to Arsenal could happen as Mikel Arteta is keen on adding a central attacking player now that Mesut Ozil has moved on.

Other clubs are interested in the playmaker, but is seem like Real Madrid would prefer to loan him out to a team outside of Spain.

The key here is regular minutes, and he would probably get that at Arsenal despite the emergence of Emile Smith Rowe, otherwise known as the Croydon De Bruyne, in recent weeks.

This would be a luxury signing for Arsenal but they’ve moved on Ozil, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis so far in January, so they could afford it.

Is Odegaard the answer for Arsenal?

Odegaard joined Real Madrid from Stromsgodset as a 16-year-old and was the next big thing in world soccer and although it has taken him a few years to find his feet, he burst onto the scene last season as Real Sociedad finished sixth in La Liga.

With Arsenal linked with a move for Emiliano Buendia, it appears a move for Norwich’s Argentine playmaker will be too expensive.

Adding Odegaard to give them an extra option in attack would be ideal, and they certainly enjoyed adding Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid last season and again this season.

