Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is setting the bar high for both the USMNT and Chelsea in 2021.

After the 2020 we’ve all had, why not!?

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Pulisic, 22, will lead the USMNT this summer as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin and he believes this young, but extremely talented, U.S. men’s national team can reach new heights under Gregg Berhalter.

“There is no ceiling. The talent is there,” Pulisic told Men In Blazers co-host Roger Bennett. “Everyone is seeing that now. Guys are playing at high levels across Europe. We are so excited to get back to this qualifying process and put ourselves in that World Cup [2022] and from there the sky is the limit.”

Asked about what it is like to be playing alongside Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest, among others, Pulisic admitted to being blown away by what the group can achieve as they all continue to make strides at huge clubs in Europe.

“There is just this feeling across this team that is like, ‘wow, this team can really accomplish something in the very near future.’ And it is not just a couple of guys here and there playing in Europe. It is a full team, it is a lot of guys having success over in Europe… Those development years between 16-18 are huge and I think you can learn so much and physically you start to get to that final stage and it is a really important time. These guys are very strong, mentally.”

Okay, so we know things are not going so well at Chelsea right now.

What is in store for Pulisic at Chelsea?

Pulisic has been playing well but after batting through plenty of injuries he has scored just once in the Premier League so far this season.

What is his main aim for 2021 for Chelsea?

“We want to make a Champions League run,” Pulisic said. “We have an amazing opportunity now in the knockout stages. We are at the point where anything can happen.”

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 which kicks off in February, and on current form it’s tough to see Frank Lampard’s side getting past the La Liga leaders.

But who knows, the Champions League could be a welcome distraction from their poor Premier League form.

One thing is for sure: Pulisic is pumped for 2021.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports