Ronaldo, Morata score, USMNT star McKennie claims first Juventus trophy

USMNT star Weston McKennie went 90 minutes in claiming his first European trophy on Wednesday, when Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata scored the goals as Juve rebounded from a costly Serie A loss at Inter Milan on Sunday.

It’s Juve’s ninth Supercoppa Italia, the most in history. The match pits the reigning scudetto winner versus the Coppa Italia winner unless the two are the same, in which the Coppa Italia runner-up gets the nod against the league champs.

McKennie, the reigning U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, had yet to win club honors at a senior level between Schalke and Juve.

He went the distance at right midfield on Wednesday,atypically unsuccessful in duels and conceding a penalty that Dries Mertens missed for Napoli. McKennie made three key passes and converted three-of-four dribbles with an interception and a tackle.

Cristiano Ronaldo springs Juventus into the lead in the Italian Super Cup! His 760th career goal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HbnXU9o0XF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2021

