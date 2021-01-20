Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is not a good year to be a Madrid power in the Copa del Rey.

For everyone else, though, it’s awesome.

Two weeks ago, Atletico Madrid was knocked out of the tournament by third-tier side UE Cornella.

Its city rivals did them one better, er, worse on Wednesday: Real Madrid fell 2-1 to Alcoyano in astounding fashion.

Any result would’ve been shocking given the gulf between the clubs, even if Alcoyano’s keeper had stopped 40 shots or Real went down two men.

But it was AIcoyano, which ironically boasts the older brother of Atleti star Saul in Jony Niguez, who trailed 1-0 at halftime but fought back for an 80th-minute equalizer and won the match in the 115th minute after going down a man in the 110th.

Read that again. Go ahead. Even more fun? It was Alcoyano’s second upset of a top-tier side after beating Huesca last round.

Eder Militao scored Real’s opener but Ramon Lopez set up Jose Solbes to force extra time. Lopez went from hero to potential goat with two yellow cards in the second period of ET, but Juanan Casanova nailed down the shock result five minutes later.

Real is winless in three matches across all competitions, drawing Osasuna in La Liga before losing to Athletic Bilbao in a Spanish Super Cup semifinal.

