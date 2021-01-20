USWNT – Colombia: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USWNT – Colombia happens again on Friday in Florida, as the United States women’s national team looks to continue an unbeaten run stretching back to January 2019.

This is a rematch of a 4-0 American win on Monday that saw the Yanks take an infinite amount more shots than Colombia’s zero (Okay, okay, the U.S. took 22. Fun with words).

Sam Mewis scored three goals in that win and her sister Kristie subbed in to score the fourth.

[ MORE: Three things learned from Man City-Villa ]

It’s a pivotal time for the USWNT players to not just win but to show Vlatko Andonovski that he has no choice but to include them in the roster for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Friday’s friendly is also the last warm-up for next month’s SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT won the tournament in 2016, 2018, and 2020, and will meet Canada, Brazil, and Japan in Florida.

New captain Becky Sauerbrunn started at center back on Monday with Abby Dahlkemper, herself earning a new post recently when she joined Sam Mewis at Manchester City.

How to watch USWNT – Colombia stream link, start time

Kickoff: 7 pm ET Friday

TV: ESPN2

Online: Stream via ESPN

Follow @NicholasMendola