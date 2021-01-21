Sergio Aguero has confirmed he is self-isolating and experiencing symptoms after contracting COVID-19.

The Manchester City star, 32, hasn’t scored a Premier League goal this season as he’s been out injured for much of the 2020-21 season and has recently been self-isolating due to someone he was in close contact with testing positive for COVID-19.

In a message he posted on social media, Aguero confirmed he too has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After a close contact, I’ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19. I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery,” Aguero said.

Aguero remains a huge miss for Manchester City

After making his long-awaited return from injury during the festive period, Aguero has missed Manchester City’s last four games after self-isolating due to a close contact contracting the coronavirus.

He is now likely to miss plenty of City’s upcoming matches and although they have surged up the Premier League table without him, there’s no doubt they miss their all-time leading goalscorer.

With Kevin de Bruyne forced to play as a false nine as even Aguero’s back up, Gabriel Jesus, is out of form, it is quite remarkable that Pep Guardiola’s side have got themselves back on track as they are within two points of the top of the table and have a game in-hand over leaders Manchester United.

Aguero’s contract is due to run out this summer and it seems like City may now be planning for a future without the Argentine striker. But his recent absence has underlined just how important he is and how difficult it is going to be for City to replace him, and his predatory finishing.

