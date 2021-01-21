Dyche on Burnley win, Klopp scrap: ‘We’re allowed to actually try and win’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sean Dyche has persisted in his philosophy of what it takes to win at Burnley, and on Thursday his Clarets followed the plan and ended Liverpool’s 3.5-year unbeaten Premier League run at Anfield.

“We did the basics really well,” he said. “Individual diligence and we needed a bit of luck. I always believed in the side to find a moment and I think we found a couple.”

Dyche praised the work rate of his center backs and forwards in the win, and said the club’s penalty was well-earned and converted by Ashley Barnes.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope’s six saves were joined by 22 combined clearances for center backs Ben Mee (14) and James Tarkowski (8).

Barnes was his usual antagonistic, dark arts self, and Dyche said his 16th-place side didn’t need a kick in the pants to perform well despite its low table status.

“I don’t think we ever lacked belief,” Dyche said. “There’s a reality to what we do, the challenge of being at Burnley. But doing the basics, that keeps you in the game and then it’s whether you can win it.”

Dyche was also asked about the halftime tunnel dustup with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, an incident started by Dyche according to Klopp’s post-match comments.

“We come to these places and we are allowed to fight, to actually try and win,” Dyche said. “A couple of things got said, absolutely nothing out of the norm. It’s two managers fighting to win the game.”

