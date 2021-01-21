The FA Cup fourth round is here and it is time to scrutinize the latest FA Cup odds, as we try to predict what is going to happen in a wildly unpredictable round of knockout games.
With plenty of non-league and lower-league teams still in the competition and some massive clashes between Premier League clubs, this season will be no different, and there is added drama as there will be no replays and each round of games will go to extra time and penalty kicks if needed.
Holders Arsenal head to Southampton in an all-Premier League clash, while sixth-tier Chorley host Premier League side Wolves and the big one sees Manchester United host bitter rivals Liverpool. Fourth-tier Cheltenham Town host Manchester City, while Brighton, Sheffield United and West Ham all have tricky home games against third-tier opponents.
Plus, with prize money handed out for each win in the FA Cup, lower league teams really could do with the extra cash given their dire financial situation due to stadiums being closed in England amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Given that their will be no fans present at games due to England being placed into a third lockdown, some of the magic of the FA Cup will be lost this season as small lower league stadiums won’t be packed to the rafters with hostile home fans.
But that doesn’t mean the action on the pitch will be any less predictable, as I can comfortably predict that multiple Premier League clubs will bow out in this round to lower-league opponents.
Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the fourth round is always a wild day in the English soccer calendar.
How to watch the FA Cup third round
When: Friday through Tuesday
TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Live updates: via NBCSports.com
FA Cup odds for fourth round
Friday
(+2200) Chorley v Wolves (-950). Draw: +850
Saturday
(+205) Southampton v Arsenal (+135). Draw: +235
(-225) Brighton v Blackpool (+600). Draw: +360
(+205) Barnsley v Norwich City (+140). Draw: +220
(+105) Millwall v Bristol City (+290). Draw: +225
(-240) Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle (+625). Draw: +375
(+115) Swansea City v Nottingham Forest (+240). Draw: +235
(-350) West Ham v Doncaster (+1000). Draw: +440
(+2000) Cheltenham v Man City (-950). Draw: +850
Sunday
(-650) Chelsea v Luton (+1500). Draw: +675
(+125) Fulham v Burnley (+225). Draw: +235
(+380) Brentford v Leicester (-145). Draw: +290
(+160) Manchester United v Liverpool (+155). Draw: +260
(-300) Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (+850). Draw: +400
Monday
(+900) Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham (-375). Draw: +520
Tuesday
(-260) Bournemouth v Crawley Town (+775). Draw: +360
FA Cup score predictions, fourth round
Friday
Chorley 1-3 Wolves
Saturday
Southampton 1-2 Arsenal
Brighton 2-1 Blackpool
Barnsley 1-3 Norwich City
Millwall 2-0 Bristol City
Sheffield United 3-1 Plymouth Argyle
Swansea City 2-1 Nottingham Forest
West Ham 4-0 Doncaster
Cheltenham 0-4 Man City
Sunday
Chelsea 3-0 Luton
Fulham 2-1 Burnley
Brentford 1-3 Leicester
Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool
Everton 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Monday
Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham
Tuesday
Bournemouth 3-1 Crawley Town