The FA Cup fourth round is here and it is time to scrutinize the latest FA Cup odds, as we try to predict what is going to happen in a wildly unpredictable round of knockout games.

With plenty of non-league and lower-league teams still in the competition and some massive clashes between Premier League clubs, this season will be no different, and there is added drama as there will be no replays and each round of games will go to extra time and penalty kicks if needed.

Holders Arsenal head to Southampton in an all-Premier League clash, while sixth-tier Chorley host Premier League side Wolves and the big one sees Manchester United host bitter rivals Liverpool. Fourth-tier Cheltenham Town host Manchester City, while Brighton, Sheffield United and West Ham all have tricky home games against third-tier opponents.

Plus, with prize money handed out for each win in the FA Cup, lower league teams really could do with the extra cash given their dire financial situation due to stadiums being closed in England amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Given that their will be no fans present at games due to England being placed into a third lockdown, some of the magic of the FA Cup will be lost this season as small lower league stadiums won’t be packed to the rafters with hostile home fans.

But that doesn’t mean the action on the pitch will be any less predictable, as I can comfortably predict that multiple Premier League clubs will bow out in this round to lower-league opponents.

Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the fourth round is always a wild day in the English soccer calendar.

How to watch the FA Cup third round

When: Friday through Tuesday

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

Live updates: via NBCSports.com

FA Cup odds for fourth round

Friday

(+2200) Chorley v Wolves (-950). Draw: +850

Saturday

(+205) Southampton v Arsenal (+135). Draw: +235

(-225) Brighton v Blackpool (+600). Draw: +360

(+205) Barnsley v Norwich City (+140). Draw: +220

(+105) Millwall v Bristol City (+290). Draw: +225

(-240) Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle (+625). Draw: +375

(+115) Swansea City v Nottingham Forest (+240). Draw: +235

(-350) West Ham v Doncaster (+1000). Draw: +440

(+2000) Cheltenham v Man City (-950). Draw: +850

Sunday

(-650) Chelsea v Luton (+1500). Draw: +675

(+125) Fulham v Burnley (+225). Draw: +235

(+380) Brentford v Leicester (-145). Draw: +290

(+160) Manchester United v Liverpool (+155). Draw: +260

(-300) Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (+850). Draw: +400

Monday

(+900) Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham (-375). Draw: +520

Tuesday

(-260) Bournemouth v Crawley Town (+775). Draw: +360

FA Cup score predictions, fourth round

Friday

Chorley 1-3 Wolves

Saturday

Southampton 1-2 Arsenal

Brighton 2-1 Blackpool

Barnsley 1-3 Norwich City

Millwall 2-0 Bristol City

Sheffield United 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

Swansea City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

West Ham 4-0 Doncaster

Cheltenham 0-4 Man City

Sunday

Chelsea 3-0 Luton

Fulham 2-1 Burnley

Brentford 1-3 Leicester

Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool

Everton 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Monday

Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham

Tuesday

Bournemouth 3-1 Crawley Town

