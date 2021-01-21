In the latest transfer news Danny Ings to Tottenham is an intriguing report, while Youssef En-Nesyri to West Ham is also being report.

Let’s start with Ings and his current situation, as Southampton’s main man is a man in demand.

After reports surfaced that Ings will hold off until the summer on signing a new contract for Southampton, he has just 18 months left on his current contract and he reportedly wants a move to a Champions League club.

A report from The Sun states that Tottenham are ‘desperate’ to sign Ings and that Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the forward, who has scored four in his last five appearances against Spurs in all competitions.

Quite where Ings, 29, will play at Spurs remains to be seen as Harry Kane is their main center forward and that won’t change any time soon, so will Ings partner Kane or be his back-up?

Where is the best place for Ings?

This is a really tricky one. Ings could stay at Southampton for the rest of his career, sign the contract that is on the table to become their highest-ever paid player and play regularly as Hasenhuttl’s side try to push towards a top six spot each season.

Even though he has got himself back into the England squad while playing for Saints, it is clear he wants to play in the Champions League and return to a big six club following his time at Liverpool, and there are plenty of options which should be open for him this summer.

Manchester United don’t have a real poacher in attack and Edinson Cavani is out of contract this summer, so Ings could be the central striker and feast off the chances Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial put on a plate for him. He could do that at Manchester City too, as Sergio Aguero looks likely to leave this summer and Gabriel Jesus is yet to get going this season.

Then there’s Arsenal, who could be keen to move on from Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah as they try to revamp their attacking unit this summer. Liverpool could also make a move to re-sign Ings as Roberto Firmino has struggled with his form.

There is the risk of Ings moving to a big club and sitting on the bench, but overall this is smart from Ings to see which clubs will come in for him this summer when he has 12 months left on his contract.

That means he won’t be too expensive but Southampton should still get over $50 million for him, and Saints may need the cash to invest in their squad as Hasenhuttl has spoken about finances being tight.

En-Nesyri to West Ham their latest big-money move for a forward?

Look, West Ham United have struggled to sign a successful forward over the years.

From Andy Carroll to Sebastian Haller and Javier Hernandez, Jordan Hugill and Andre Ayew, and many others, in-between, they just haven’t been able to find the right man to lead their line.

Michail Antonio is doing a fine job right now, but he needs help, and that’s where Sevilla’s Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri comes in.

A report from the Daily Star suggests that West Ham are about to offer Sevilla $43.9 million for En-Nesyri, as previous bids have been turned down.

The Moroccan forward, 23, has scored 13 goals in 26 games this season and he is key to Sevilla wanting to make a deep run in the UEFA Champions League as they face struggling Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

Per the report, Sevilla want more cash up front for En-Nesyri instead of instalments and add-ons further down the line.

West Ham are solid at the back but to keep their fine start to the season going, they need more weapons in attack and have cash in the bank after selling Haller to Ajax earlier this month. Are they wiling to spend this much considering their past problems with signing forwards?

