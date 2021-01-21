Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seattle Sounders star Jordan Morris is in Wales and will undergo a physical on Friday ahead of a loan move to Swansea City, according to WalesOnline.com.

Arguably the USMNT’s best established MLS player, the federation announced Wednesday that the 26-year-old Morris left USMNT training camp (as did NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson) after days of reports that a move abroad was in the works.

Fellow USMNT wide man Paul Arriola has also been linked with Swans.

Morris would be loaned by Seattle through the end of the Swans season and join new signings Ben Hamer and Conor Hourihane.

Morris notably (notoriously?) turned down a move to Werder Bremen in 2015-16 after his profile was raised considerably by earning seven caps with a goal and an assist for Jurgen Klinsmann.

He wanted to stay home and play for his local club and that’s been a success. Morris overcame a devastating knee injury and posted his best goals- and assists-per-game numbers with the Sounders, totaling 12 goals and nine assists in 29 matches across all competitions.

The winger has consistently delivered for Seattle, winning two MLS Cup Finals. The former NCAA national champion with Stanford won the Hermann Trophy as outstanding men’s college player before taking MLS Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, being named Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, and added to the MLS Best XI this season.

Morris’ engine and physicality will serve him well in the Championship and the promotion chasers could surely bring him along on a permanent basis down the line.

Swansea is second on the Championship table, seven points clear of seventh.

