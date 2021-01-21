‘Our decision making is the problem’ – Klopp on Liverpool loss, Dyche flap

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp says the end of Liverpool’s 3.5 year unbeaten Premier League record at Anfield should be put on his shoulders.

“We lost a game which is impossible to lose but we did it,” Klopp said on NBCSN after the game. “And that’s my fault. My job is to make sure the boys feel the right feelings, the right amount of confidence, and obviously it didn’t work out. We had the ball a lot, created some situations, it was okay. In the final moments our decision making is not right. I said the same thing this week. The problem is that when something doesn’t work, you need to try harder, longer, and more often.”

Liverpool’s now on a 438-minute scoreless run in the Premier League and has slipped to fourth place, six points off first-place Manchester United after a 1-0 loss to relegation-scrapping Burnley on Thursday.

“It’s not that we don’t create the chances because players don’t have the ability,” Klopp said. “Our decision making is the problem. The difference between a good football player and a very good football player is decision making.”

Klopp was also asked about his confrontation with Burnley manager Sean Dyche at halftime.

Klopp followed Dyche down the tunnel while VAR reviewed a coming-together between Ashley Barnes and Fabinho.

In a classic Klopp moment, he only left us hoping for more comments with his intriguing no comment.

“If he’s not talking about it, I will not talk about it. I didn’t start it, but it’s nothing.”

Dyche did talk about it. In reviewing the video, you could guess that Dyche said something while walking away and Klopp took the bait… or the German is playing games and started the tunnel dustup.

There’s a lesson in that. You know that old adage about not letting someone drag you down to their level? Liverpool is doing that often now, the “Mentality Monsters” nowhere to be found.

