Pogba details how Manchester United can stay in title race

Paul Pogba was the star as Manchester United beat Fulham to remain top of the Premier League table, and the French superstar wants more. Much more.

Pogba, 27, smashed home a superb winning goal in the second half for the second away game in their last three, as United are now unbeaten in their last 13 league games and are 17 games without a defeat away from home.

Speaking to Man United’s club website after the win, Pogba challenged his team to be ‘arrogant’ and to not stop working.

“It’s never enough. We are still far from the trophy. It’s been hard to get here, it’s going to be even harder to stay there. Be arrogant in the way that ‘yes, we are proud to be there and we want to stay there’, but we have done nothing yet so we need to keep working,” Pogba said. “We are happy with what’s happening but we want this to carry on. We want this more and more. If we think ‘we won and we have arrived’, this is when we are going to drop.”

Does Pogba have extra motivation to remain at Manchester United?

It certainly seems that way. Or at least extra motivation to move on somewhere else in the coming months, as his contract has just over a year remaining on it.

Pogba’s agent has said he will be moving on this summer as he will not sign a new contract at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relaxed about the situation and since those comments he has started Pogba more, and the Frenchman has put in his best month or so in a United shirt since he returned to the club in 2016.

From disciplined displays in a wider role, to playing deeper centrally and in a more attacking position, Pogba has showcased his wide array of talents. Most importantly he’s coming up with big goals in big moments to keep United’s title bid on track.

If United do go on to win the title this season, will that convince Pogba to sign a new deal? Or will he simply head off into the sunset and sign for Real Madrid and Juventus knowing that he played a key role in returning United to glory?

Pogba or Manchester United aren’t getting carried away, but the first half of the season shows that after a four-year spell of inconsistency, injuries and constant questions, both the star midfielder and the team now seem to be aligned.

