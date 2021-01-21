Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our fifteenth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City and West Ham dominate our fifteenth player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars signings consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. John Stones (Man City) – Up 5

2. James Maddison (Leicester) – Up 6

3. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Even

4. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Down 3

5. Ilkay Gunodgan (Man City) – Up 10

6. Paul Pogba (Man United) – New entry

7. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – Up 12

8. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Down 6

9. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Even

10. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 4

11. Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – Down 7

12. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) – New entry

13. Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – Even

14. Fabinho (Liverpool) – New entry

15. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 8

16. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry

17. Luke Shaw (Man United) – New entry

18. Declan Rice (West Ham) – New entry

19. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) – Down 7

20. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports