We’re nearly at the halfway point of the 2020-21 season, and the Premier League standings still look incredibly wild.

Plenty of the big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester United who lead the Premier League title race and Man City topping the group in points-per-game.

Then there are Leicester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton, and West Ham — five teams separated by six points from third to seventh.

This feels like a season where an underdog will not only finish in the top-four but also challenge for the title, as teams that aren’t in European competition have a clear advantage when it comes to their players being fitter and fresher in comparison to the seven teams in Europe.

In short, this season is going to be wild on multiple fronts and is we head into 2021 we can expect it to stay crazy.

At the bottom of the table there is a growing sense that the bottom four may be cut adrift in the coming weeks, as Fulham, West Brom, Sheffield United and Brighton have all struggled early in the season. Burnley have performed well in recent weeks but are still in the battle, while Arsenal are no longer in danger of slipping into the bottom-three.

It no longer early days, but there will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

Premier League standings