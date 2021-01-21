Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool have not won in five Premier League matches and the latest setback will feel like a punch to the gut: The reigning champions’ long unbeaten home run at Anfield is dead.

Jurgen Klopp’s frustrated Reds lost 1-0 to Burnley (?!?) on Thursday, an Ashley Barnes penalty the only route to the scoreboard for either side.

So what the heck is going on? Liverpool captain for the day Georginio Wijnaldum was asked on NBCSN after the game.

“People from outside will say that we don’t have confidence or we’re losing confidence,” Wijnaldum said.

“I still think the players have confidence but at this moment it’s just a lot of chances that we could, we’re not. We’re not 100% greedy to score a goal, that’s how it looks. Before we’d shoot them in and now we shoot them to the goalkeeper in the middle. What we have to do is just keep going.”

Wijnaldum says the loss is difficult to take given the club’s long home invincibility cloak.

“A really tough one. Before the game we had good intentions. We wanted to play good positionally, counterpress and create chances. We didn’t score and there was one moment we were not sharp enough and they scored a goal. … We think 100% chances and in the situation we’re in, we don’t score goals and it’s difficult to win a game.”

Liverpool visits Manchester United in an FA Cup fourth-round match on Sunday, then heads to Tottenham on Thursday in a match that could see them slip out of the top six depending on other results.

Will the Reds get suitably greedy?

