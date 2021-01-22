FA Cup: How to watch Manchester United – Liverpool, 15 other ties

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sixteen teams are five wins from hoisting something shiny, as the FA Cup enters the fourth round this weekend.

You can spend a long weekend from Friday afternoon deep into Monday watching the tournament, beginning with sixth-tier Chorley hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at Victory Park.

These Magpies play in a 900-seater stadium with a capacity of 3,700, quite a difference from the Premier League’s outfit with the same nickname. Newcastle United was eliminated by Arsenal.

But Nuno Espirito Santo isn’t about the romance of the cup. He’s worried about the pitch quality at Victory Park.

“We already had photos taken of the pitch and we know that the FA have made an effort to try and preserve the pitch by covering,” Espirito Santo said. “We are aware of all that, but we don’t know the weather conditions. We cannot expect anything other than having a very difficult pitch to play football and we have to adapt to it. Because of the situations that we have, with some players out, some returning, and what is in front of us, we have to be aware of what we have and make the best decisions for the game. Like always, we’ll play the strongest squad that we can to compete well against Chorley.”

There are also some all-Premier League ties in the fourth round.

Southampton will host Arsenal early Saturday before Burnley heads to Fulham on Sunday.

It’s all a prelude to Man United and Liverpool’s latest match-up, this time at Old Trafford at Noon ET on Sunday.

We can hope for better than a wasteful Liverpool and a late-arriving United, as we saw in last week’s Premier League tango.

FA Cup 4th round fixtures

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers — 2:45 pm ET Friday

Southampton v Arsenal — 7:15 am ET Saturday

West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers — 10 am ET Saturday

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle — 10 am ET Saturday

Barnsley v Norwich City — 10 am ET Saturday

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest — 10 am ET Saturday

Millwall v Bristol City — 10 am ET Saturday

Bournemouth v Crawley Town — canceled

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City — 12:30 pm ET Saturday

Chelsea v Luton Town — 7 am ET Sunday

Brentford v Leicester City — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Fulham v Burnley — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Manchester United v Liverpool — Noon ET Sunday

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday — 3 pm ET Sunday

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 pm ET Monday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool — 2:45 pm ET Monday

FA Cup 5th round draw

Manchester United/Liverpool v Doncaster/West Ham United

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Barnsley/Norwich City v Chelsea/Luton Town

Chorley/Wolves v (Southampton/Shrewsbury Town)/Arsenal

Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion/Blackpool

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Sheffield United/Plymouth Argyle v Millwall/Bristol City

