FA Cup: How to watch Manchester United – Liverpool, 15 other ties

Sixteen teams are five wins from hoisting something shiny, as the FA Cup enters the fourth round this weekend.
You can spend a long weekend from Friday afternoon deep into Monday watching the tournament, beginning with sixth-tier Chorley hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at Victory Park.
These Magpies play in a 900-seater stadium with a capacity of 3,700, quite a difference from the Premier League’s outfit with the same nickname. Newcastle United was eliminated by Arsenal.
But Nuno Espirito Santo isn’t about the romance of the cup. He’s worried about the pitch quality at Victory Park.
“We already had photos taken of the pitch and we know that the FA have made an effort to try and preserve the pitch by covering,” Espirito Santo said. “We are aware of all that, but we don’t know the weather conditions. We cannot expect anything other than having a very difficult pitch to play football and we have to adapt to it. Because of the situations that we have, with some players out, some returning, and what is in front of us, we have to be aware of what we have and make the best decisions for the game. Like always, we’ll play the strongest squad that we can to compete well against Chorley.”
There are also some all-Premier League ties in the fourth round.
Southampton will host Arsenal early Saturday before Burnley heads to Fulham on Sunday.
It’s all a prelude to Man United and Liverpool’s latest match-up, this time at Old Trafford at Noon ET on Sunday.
We can hope for better than a wasteful Liverpool and a late-arriving United, as we saw in last week’s Premier League tango.
FA Cup 4th round fixtures
Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers — 2:45 pm ET Friday
Southampton v Arsenal — 7:15 am ET Saturday
West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers — 10 am ET Saturday
Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle — 10 am ET Saturday
Barnsley v Norwich City — 10 am ET Saturday
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest — 10 am ET Saturday
Millwall v Bristol City — 10 am ET Saturday
Bournemouth v Crawley Town — canceled
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City — 12:30 pm ET Saturday
Chelsea v Luton Town — 7 am ET Sunday
Brentford v Leicester City — 9:30 am ET Sunday
Fulham v Burnley — 9:30 am ET Sunday
Manchester United v Liverpool — Noon ET Sunday
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday — 3 pm ET Sunday
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 pm ET Monday
Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool — 2:45 pm ET Monday
FA Cup 5th round draw
Manchester United/Liverpool v Doncaster/West Ham United
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham
Swansea City/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City
Barnsley/Norwich City v Chelsea/Luton Town
Chorley/Wolves v (Southampton/Shrewsbury Town)/Arsenal
Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion/Blackpool
Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Sheffield United/Plymouth Argyle v Millwall/Bristol City