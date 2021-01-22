Jamaican all-time scorer, Ex-Blades striker Luton Shelton dies at 35

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is terrible news from Jamaica, where Reggae Boyz all-time leading scorer Luton Shelton has died aged 35.

Shelton made four Premier League appearances for Sheffield United in 2006-07 as part of a club career that started and finished with Jamaican club Harbour View and included time with stops at Helsingborg, Valerenga, Karabukspor, and Volga Nizhny Novgorod in between.

He suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, which attacks the nervous system.

Shelton scored 35 times in 74 caps during an international career that saw him pot goals against the USMNT, Canada, and Panama amongst others.

He is survived by a wife and three children. Tributes have poured in from around the football world.

Luton Shelton, 1985-2021. The condolences of all at the Blades are with Luton’s family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/3vJQwfZyl6 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 22, 2021

Concacaf is deeply saddened to learn that Luton Shelton has today passed away. He was Jamaica's all-time top goal scorer and played in three @GoldCup's. RIP, Luton. pic.twitter.com/fR8SN3Q1Zo — Concacaf (@Concacaf) January 22, 2021

1/ My heart goes out to the family, friends and fans of former Reggae Boyz player, Luton Shelton. Shelton passed away earlier today. He bravely battled, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease since 2017. He died at age 35. pic.twitter.com/Hj0ZRsnS7d — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) January 22, 2021

😢another former teammate to be taken too soon ⚔️💔 RIP luton Shelton https://t.co/aHYZ1jb5ed — billy sharp (@billysharp10) January 22, 2021

Den triste nyheten om at Luton Shelton sin altfor tidlige bortgang har nådd oss. Han hadde ALS og ble bare 35 år gammel. Våre tanker går til hans familie og venner. Hvil i fred Luton, i Vålerenga blir du aldri glemt. 💙❤ — Vålerenga Fotball (@ValerengaOslo) January 22, 2021

Helsingborgs IF har sorg. Vi har nåtts av det tragiska beskedet att vår före detta spelare Luton Shelton somnat in 35 år gammal efter en tids kamp mot sjukdomen ALS. Våra tankar går till hans anhöriga. Vila i frid, Luton! — Helsingborgs IF (@HelsingborgsIF) January 22, 2021

