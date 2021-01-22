Jamaican all-time scorer, Ex-Blades striker Luton Shelton dies at 35

By Nicholas MendolaJan 22, 2021, 6:44 PM EST
Luton Shelton
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GettyImages
There is terrible news from Jamaica, where Reggae Boyz all-time leading scorer Luton Shelton has died aged 35.

Shelton made four Premier League appearances for Sheffield United in 2006-07 as part of a club career that started and finished with Jamaican club Harbour View and included time with stops at Helsingborg, Valerenga, Karabukspor, and Volga Nizhny Novgorod in between.

He suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, which attacks the nervous system.

Shelton scored 35 times in 74 caps during an international career that saw him pot goals against the USMNT, Canada, and Panama amongst others.

He is survived by a wife and three children. Tributes have poured in from around the football world.

