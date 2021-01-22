Swansea City unveils USMNT star Jordan Morris on loan with option to buy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s happening, people.

The latest United States men’s national team player to make a move abroad has arrived in Wales, where Jordan Morris has joined Swansea City to help in the push toward Premier League promotion.

The move is a loan through the end of the 2020-21 Championship season with option to buy.

Swans boss Steve Cooper knows it’s a big jump for Morris but is excited to see the winger get to work. From SwanseaCity.com:

“It’s a different challenge for Jordan, but we are looking forward to working with him,” Cooper said. “You need strength in depth with this schedule we are going through, but it is not just about numbers, it is about having the quality and a good level of player. I expect all those players are going to push each other. He has the speed to threaten in behind defenses, which is something we like in our team.”

Arguably the USMNT’s best established MLS player, the federation announced Wednesday that the 26-year-old Morris left USMNT training camp (as did NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson) after days of reports that a move abroad was in the works.

The medical went well and he’s gone from MLS runners-up to the second-place team in the Championship. American teammate Paul Arriola is also being linked with a move to the Liberty Stadium.

Morris overcame a devastating knee injury and posted his best goals- and assists-per-game numbers with the Sounders this season, totaling 12 goals and nine assists in 29 matches across all competitions.

The winger has consistently delivered for Seattle, winning two MLS Cup Finals. The former NCAA national champion with Stanford won the Hermann Trophy as outstanding men’s college player before taking MLS Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, being named Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, and added to the MLS Best XI this season.

Morris’ engine and physicality will serve him well in the Championship and the promotion chasers could surely bring him along on a permanent basis down the line.

Swansea is second on the Championship table, seven points clear of seventh.

A message from the man himself! Welcome to Swansea, @JmoSmooth13 🦢 pic.twitter.com/pH4IzrzKZN — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 22, 2021

