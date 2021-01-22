Transfer news: Newcastle eyes PSV Eindhoven’s USMNT prospect Gloster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team may have Americans on both sides of Newcastle United’s backline.

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle reports that the Magpies are looking into PSV Eindhoven’s Chris Gloster for a move this month, and he could join DeAndre Yedlin at St. James’ Park.

Gloster is in Olympic camp with the U.S. U-23 team and he’s well-decorated on the youth side, though he’s still playing for PSV’s second team in the Netherlands. PSV has former Augsburg left back Philipp Max holding down the starting LB spot but Gloster not even making the bench speaks loudly about their general attitude toward the American youngster, who is highly-rated.

A jump to the Premier League would be massive so we’re probably talking a longer walk to the first team but this is good stuff consider PSV isn’t using him at the first team level either. He moved from Hannover 96 in 2019.

Is Newcastle a better route to the first team than PSV?

Newcastle has a weird mix at left back right now. They bought Jamal Lewis this summer and he’s thrilled going forward but cost the team points on multiple occasions at the back.

Veteran Paul Dummett is a center back or a left CB in a back three but is being used at left back by Steve Bruce. He’s not a house on feet but his mobility is not that of a modern fullback.

So there is a path to the first team especially with the potential of a managerial change soon, though Lewis is well-regarded and only 2.5 years older than the July-born Gloster.

USMNT players and hopeful back on the rise in the PL

There was down period for Americans in the Premier League but Yedlin has now been joined by:

Christian Pulisic at Chelsea

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream at Fulham

Owen Otasowie at Wolves

Zack Steffen at Man City

Indiana Vassilev at Villa (on loan at Burton Albion)

There is also a bevy of U.S. eligible players in PL academies including Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze.

