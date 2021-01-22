VIDEO: ProSoccerTalk unfiltered – KDB hurt, Tottenham-Liverpool preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

De Bruyne, Vardy injuries complicate complicated title race

How much will Man City miss Kevin De Bruyne? Nick lays out the numbers behind KDB’s insane Premier League career and Joe makes a bold proclamation about where Liverpool will finish this season. Andy and Nick try hard to locate their jaws on their floors.

Frank Lampard out?

Chelsea’s boss is still in the job but Frank Lampard has failed to inspire ahead of an FA Cup match with Luton Town.

Joe asks if a new boss would sort out the Blues and Nick says he knows the easy answer most managers would see, but Lampard is missing.

Matchweek 20 preview: Liverpool v Spurs and more

The gents are buzzing for struggling Liverpool and hopeful Spurs.

Nick claims that Jose Mourinho will find mind game inspiration from Jurgen Klopp’s tunnel scrap with Burnley boss Sean Dyche, while some bold claims are made about Arsenal – Southampton and Chelsea – Wolves.

The lads all agree that the idea of Wolves moving on from Nuno Espirito Santo is a bad one.

Transfer talk

The January window is moving toward a close, with very few moves coming to fruition.

Andy says to be wary about a half-season loan for Martin Odegaard, and not because the player is poor.

