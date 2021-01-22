The Women’s Super League title race is taking form and shaping up to be one for the ages as the second half of the 2020-21 WSL season approaches with six more games this weekend, including two to be broadcast live on NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com.

Chelsea, who took the lead in WSL title race last weekend with a 2-1 victory over then-leaders Manchester United, will visit bottom-of-the-table Bristol City on Sunday as the Blues look to not only maintain, but perhaps strengthen, their hold on the top spot.

Manchester United sit level with Chelsea on 26 points, but trail on goal differential after having played one more game. The Red Devils will host 8th-place Birmingham City on Sunday.

Just three points back of Chelsea sits former leaders Arsenal, who will host 10th-place West Ham United on Sunday (Watch live, 7 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners got off to an incredible start to the season with five wins from their first five games before coming to a screeching halt (2W-2D-2L) in their last six.

Manchester City have recovered from a slow start to the season and forced their way back into the WSL title race with three straight wins and a six-game unbeaten run ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Find the full schedule and TV/stream info below…

WSL schedule

Saturday

Aston Villa v Reading — 7:30 am ET

Sunday

Arsenal v West Ham United — 7 am ET (NBCSN/STREAM)

Manchester United v Birmingham City — 7 am ET

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City — 9 am ET

Bristol City v Chelsea — 9 am ET

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton — 9:30 am ET (NBCSN/STREAM)

