Aston Villa – Newcastle stream live! How to watch, team news, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa – Newcastle: 11th-place Villa can climb all the way up to 8th in the Premier League table with a victory over the Magpies in the weekend’s lone PL game on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

FULHAM – MAN UNITED STREAM LIVE

Saturday’s clash at Villa Park is the rescheduled fixture between the two sides after their initial date, Dec. 4, was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Newcastle. Since returning from a two-week hiatus due to the virus outbreak, Newcastle have been abysmal as they slowly but surely sink down toward the relegation zone. With just one win and two draws from their last eight Premier League games, Steve Bruce’s bunch looks a shell of the side that started the season far more brightly.

As for Aston Villa, Dean Smith’s side has only just recently returned from a COVID-19-induced layoff of its own. Having lost 2-0 to Manchester City in quite controversial fashion on Wednesday, Aston Villa appear to have not lost quite the momentum that Newcastle did a month earlier. Though they are three PL games without a win, Aston Villa acquitted themselves very well against Chelsea, Manchester United and Man City in those games.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Newcastle this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Aston Villa – Newcastle (INJURY REPORT)

Aston Villa: OUT: John McGinn (suspension), Trezeguet (hamstring), Wesley (knee)

🟣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟣 This is how we line up to face Newcastle United tonight! 🙌 #AVLNEW pic.twitter.com/SlfQSp55hH — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 23, 2021

Newcastle: QUESTIONABLE: Dwight Gayle (undisclosed), Fabian Schar (knock), Ciaran Clark (calf) | OUT: Federico Fernandez (hamstring), Paul Dummett (thigh)

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 This is how we line-up for #AVLNEW at Villa Park this evening. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 23, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (-200) | Newcastle (+475) | Draw (+340)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Aston Villa are far and away the better side, the team with an identity and a strong understanding of how they want to play, and a half-season’s worth of evidence that they can execute it. Barring 90 minutes of horrific luck, Aston Villa should put on a fine display en route to three points. Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle.

How to watch Aston Villa – Newcastle: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS