Manchester City survived an almighty scare from League Two side in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola’s side erased an 80th-minute deficit by scoring three times in the final 13 minutes to advance to the fifth round.

[ FA CUP: Saints bounce holders Arsenal; West Ham cruise into 5th round ]

It was 1-0 with fewer than 10 minutes left to play before Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres restored a semblance of order with goals in the 81st, 84th and 93rd minutes, respectively.

Prior to Cheltenham’s goal in the 59th minute, Manchester City hadn’t conceded a single goal in over 500 minutes, beating the likes of Manchester United (League Cup), Birmingham City (FA Cup) and four Premier League sides without conceding.

Just how big of a Cupset would Cheltenham over Manchester City have been? Just how big is the gulf between the two sides?

Per @SteveBowercomm, Cheltenham’s record signing cost $68,000. City have just brought on a defender who cost $85,000,000. Astonishing. Love the #FACup — Arlo White 💙 (@arlowhite) January 23, 2021

More than anything, it was a flat performance from Manchester City as they were almost always well in control of the game and could have easily scored a handful of goals before falling behind. Alas, the magic of the Cup struck and set up a frantic finish between two sides currently separated by 72 places in the English football pyramid.

Up next for Manchester City in the FA Cup is a fifth round trip to south Wales, where they’ll take on second-place EFL Championship side — and new home to USMNT forward Jordan Morris — Swansea City.

Other FA Cup fourth round results

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal — RECAP

West Ham United 4-0 Doncaster Rovers — RECAP

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Blackpool — RECAP

Sheffield United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle — RECAP

Chorley 0-1 Wolves — RECAP

Swansea City 5-1 Nottingham Forest

Millwall 0-3 Bristol City

Barnsley 1-0 Norwich City

FA Cup fifth round draw

Manchester United/Liverpool v West Ham United

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham

Swansea City v Manchester City

Barnsley v Chelsea/Luton Town

Wolves v Southampton

Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Sheffield United v Bristol City

