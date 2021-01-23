Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four more Premier League sides — Southampton, West Ham, Brighton and Sheffield United — are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, joining Wolves, after coming out on top in their respective fourth round ties on Saturday.

[ VIDEO: USMNT MF Tyler Adams scores his first Bundesliga goal ]

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal

There wasn’t an incredible amount of quality on display during Saturday’s early game at St. Mary’s Stadium, so it was perhaps fitting that the game’s only goal was scored by way of Gabriel Magalhaes putting the ball into his own net. It was Tottenham academy product Kyle Walker-Peters who provided the dangerous ball into the box, and the Brazilian defender couldn’t quite work out how to boot it clear.

Up next for Southampton is a fifth round clash with fellow Premier League side Wolves, who knocked off sixth-tier darlings Chorley on Friday.

West Ham United 4-0 Doncaster Rovers

Pablo Fornals gave West Ham a 1-0 lead before 120 seconds had even been played, and that was very much a sign of things to come. Andriy Yarmolenko made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark, assisted by club-record signing Said Benrahma, before an own goal made it 3-0 in the 54th. Oladapo Afolayan added the fourth for West Ham 12 minutes from full-time, making it a debut he’ll never forget.

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Blackpool

Yves Bissouna scored perhaps the goal of the tournament to give Brighton a 1-0 lead just before the half-hour mark, and Steven Alzate benefitted from an impossible, slow-bouncing deflection 30 minutes later as the Seagulls dispatched League One side Blackpool at the Amex Stadium.

Up next for Brighton will be the winner of Brentford – Leicester City on Sunday.

Sheffield United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

After 18 games without a win to begin the season (all competitions), Sheffield United have suddenly won three of their last four, including two in the FA Cup, as they marched through to the fifth round on Saturday. Chris Basham finished a wonderfully free-flowing move six minutes before halftime and Billy Sharp rounded the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 two minutes after the restart. Plymouth Argyle got back into the game with 15 minutes to go, but never looked like scoring an equalizer.

Up next for Sheffield United will be EFL Championship side Bristol City.

Other FA Cup fourth round results

Chorley 0-1 Wolves — FULL RECAP

Swansea City 5-1 Nottingham Forest

Millwall 0-3 Bristol City

Barnsley 1-0 Norwich City

FA Cup fifth round draw

Manchester United/Liverpool v West Ham United

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham

Swansea City v Manchester City

Barnsley v Chelsea/Luton Town

Wolves v Southampton

Brentford/Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Sheffield United v Bristol City

