Jan. 23, 2021 will forever be a day that USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams remembers after scoring his first Bundesliga goal for RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Adams has been at RB Leipzig for two years now, and even scored a stunning winner in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals back in August, but the 21-year-old New York Red Bulls academy product had somehow never managed to find the back of the net in the Bundesliga before today.

While Adams will undoubtedly (hopefully) score prettier goals in his career — hello, Champions League quarterfinal goal! — the fact that one of, if not the, most important players for the USMNT is healthy and playing virtually every game for a title-contending side while managing to chip in with his first league goal is the real story here.

American Tyler Adams scores his first Bundesliga goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/ceqTCNn7CL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 23, 2021

Adams was deployed as a right midfielder/wing back in a 3-4-3 system on Saturday, which doesn’t exactly suit the USMNT’s best interests as Gregg Berhalter seems to favor him at the no. 6 position, but again, the fact he’s injury-free and forcing Julian Nagelsmann to find a way to get him on the field game in and game out is a massive win for the Yanks in its own right.

🇺🇸 Today is the 38th Bundesliga game for Tyler Adams. 🇺🇸 He had played more Bundesliga games without a goal than any other U.S. non-keeper. 🇺🇸 That "honor" now returns to Gregg Berhalter, who played 23 Bundesliga games without scoring. — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) January 23, 2021

Leipzig entered the weekend four points back of eight-time defending champions Bayern Munich, who will visit bottom-of-the-table Schalke and breakout American prospect Matthew Hoppe on Sunday.

