Saturday was an excellent day for USMNT youngsters plying their trade in the Germany, as forward Josh Sargent scored a sensational long-range goal for Werder Bremen just hours after midfielder Tyler Adams bagged his first Bundesliga goal for RB Leipzig.

Prior to Saturday’s rocket in the 77th minute, Sargent was four appearances without a goal in all competitions and hadn’t scored a goal in Bundesliga action since Oct. 31 (10 appearances totaling 820 minutes of on-field time).

Undeniably all goals count exactly the same as they’re only worth one on the scoreboard, but this strike might still be flying straight as an arrow if not for the back of the net at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

It’s probably safe to say that one will be a decent confidence booster for Josh Sargent, as well as USMNT fans who might have grown tired of waiting for the 20-year-old to impress.

Now, of course, Sargent needs to put together a string of solid performances — that means scoring goals and/or providing assists on a more regular basis — to force his way back into the conversation for regular minutes with the USMNT. At present, he sits below the likes of Jozy Altidore and Gyasi Zardes on the depth chart.

