FA Cup: Abraham hat trick guides Chelsea; Leicester bounce Brentford

Three more Premier League sides — Chelsea, Leicester City and Burnley — booked their places in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, joining five others who did the same on Saturday alongside Wolves who went through on Friday.
Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town
Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea an early 2-0 advantage with goals in the 11th and 17th minutes before Luton hit back right on the half-hour mark, but the Blues would allow just one more shot on target the rest of the way as they held the EFL Championship side mostly in check. Abraham added the third to complete his hat trick with 15 minutes left in the game.
Up next for Chelsea will be a trip to Barnsley as they face yet another Championship side in the fifth round.
Brentford 1-3 Leicester City
Leicester fell behind seven minutes into their visit to snowy west London before exploding for three second-half goals. Cengiz Under scored a curled beauty to make it 1-1 less than 60 seconds into the second half, and the Foxes’ tails went bushy and bouncy. Youri Tielemans scored what turned out to be the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 51st, and James Maddison added a third for good measure (and a bit of insurance) in the 71st.
Leicester will host Brighton & Hove Albion in an all-Premier League tie in the fifth round.
Fulham 0-3 Burnley
Fulham failed to show up to face Burnley, and the Clarets walked to a 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage courtesy of a brace from Jay Rodriguez and the second goal of Kevin Long’s 12-year Burnley career.
Up next, Burnley will host the winner of Tuesday’s clash between Bournemouth and Crawley Town.
Other FA Cup fourth round results
Swansea City 5-1 Nottingham Forest
Millwall 0-3 Bristol City
Barnsley 1-0 Norwich City
FA Cup 5th round draw
Manchester United/Liverpool v West Ham United
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham
Swansea City v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City
Barnsley v Chelsea
Wolves v Southampton
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Sheffield United v Bristol City