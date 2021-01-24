Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch FA Cup stream: Sixteen teams are five wins from hoisting something shiny, as the FA Cup enters the fourth round this weekend.

Up next is The Big One, The One We’ve All Been Waiting For, The Tie Of The Round: Manchester United – Liverpool. Only this time, there’s the added bonus that someone has to win.

Kickoff: 12 pm ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Sunday’s second round of fixtures was highlighted by a hugely intriguing matchup which as League Cup semifinalists and promotion hopefuls Brentford welcomed Premier League title hopefuls Leicester City to snowy west London. Brentford raced out to an early lead before Leicester hit back with three second-half goals.

The day’s fixtures began with Chelsea dispatching Championship side Luton Town by way of a Tammy Abraham hat trick.

RECAP – Saturday’s late game saw Premier League giants and title chasers Manchester City visit League Two side Cheltenham Town at the Jonny-Ricks Stadium. USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen made his seventh start of the season (all competitions), including five of Man City’s last nine games.

ROUNDUP – Saturday’s FA Cup action kicked off with six games featuring three Premier League sides dispatching League One competition at 10 am ET. 7th-place West Ham United bested Doncaster Rovers at the London Stadium, while 17th-place Brighton & Hove Albion squeaked by Blackpool to the Amex Stadium and bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United survived a late scare from Plymouth Argyle.

Southampton knocked off Arsenal in Saturday’s early game.

First, we spent Friday afternoon watching sixth-tier Chorley push Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers to the brink at Victory Park.

These Magpies play in a 900-seater stadium with a capacity of 3,700, quite a difference from the Premier League’s outfit with the same nickname. Newcastle United was eliminated by Arsenal.

But Nuno Espirito Santo isn’t about the romance of the cup. He’s worried about the pitch quality at Victory Park.

“We already had photos taken of the pitch and we know that the FA have made an effort to try and preserve the pitch by covering,” Espirito Santo said. “We are aware of all that, but we don’t know the weather conditions. We cannot expect anything other than having a very difficult pitch to play football and we have to adapt to it. Because of the situations that we have, with some players out, some returning, and what is in front of us, we have to be aware of what we have and make the best decisions for the game. Like always, we’ll play the strongest squad that we can to compete well against Chorley.”

Cue Adele.

There are also some all-Premier League ties in the fourth round.

It’s all a prelude to Man United and Liverpool’s latest match-up, this time at Old Trafford at Noon ET on Sunday.

We can hope for better than a wasteful Liverpool and a late-arriving United, as we saw in last week’s Premier League tango.

FA Cup 4th round fixtures

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers — 2:45 pm ET Friday

Southampton v Arsenal — 7:15 am ET Saturday

West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers — 10 am ET Saturday

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle — 10 am ET Saturday

Barnsley v Norwich City — 10 am ET Saturday

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest — 10 am ET Saturday

Millwall v Bristol City — 10 am ET Saturday

Bournemouth v Crawley Town — canceled

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City — 12:30 pm ET Saturday

Chelsea v Luton Town — 7 am ET Sunday

Brentford v Leicester City — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Fulham v Burnley — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Manchester United v Liverpool — Noon ET Sunday

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday — 3 pm ET Sunday

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 pm ET Monday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool — 2:45 pm ET Monday

FA Cup 5th round draw

Manchester United/Liverpool v West Ham United

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham

Swansea City v Cheltenham Town/Manchester City

Barnsley v Chelsea

Wolves v Southampton

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Sheffield United v Bristol City

