Southampton – Arsenal stream live: How to watch, team news, odds

Southampton – Arsenal: Saints will be seeking their second victory over the Gunners in just four days’ time when the two sides meet in Premier League action St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

SOUTHAMPTON – ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

Ralph Hasenhuttl got the best of Mikel Arteta when Southampton and Arsenal faced off in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, courtesy of an own goal scored by Gabriel Magalhaes. The defeat snapped Arsenal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions — a period in which they outscored opponents by a margin of 13-1. The next month is shaping up to be a decisive — and somewhat difficult — one for Arsenal, as they’re scheduled to face Southampton, Manchester United, Wolves, Aston Villa, Benfica (twice), Manchester City and Leicester City, among others, during a stretch of nine games in 31 days.

As for Southampton, the busy festive tested Hasenhuttl’s side in a big was as injuries and fatigue finally caught up to a rather thin squad that sat in the top-four as recently as Dec. 18. Fast-forward just over a month, and Saints have fallen to 10th and have scored just one goal in their last five Premier League games.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Arsenal this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Southampton – Arsenal (INJURY REPORT)

Southampton: QUESTIONABLE: Oriol Romeu (calf) | OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Nathan Redmond (groin), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (undisclosed), Dani Ceballos (calf)) | OUT: Pablo Mari (calf)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton (+205) | Arsenal (+130) | Draw (+230)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Arteta made just enough changes to the team for Saturday’s FA Cup clash that one can reasonably discard it from consideration when looking ahead to Tuesday. As such, Arsenal are in red-hot form, making them difficult to look past. The only potential issue could come when Southampton are happy to give them the ball and say, “We don’t think you can break us down once we get set defensively, so go ahead and try.” Southampton 0-1 Arsenal.

How to watch Southampton – Arsenal: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS