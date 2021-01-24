Ladies and gentleman, Mesut Ozil has (officially) left the building.

[ VIDEO: USMNT’s Josh Sargent scores screamer for Werder Bremen ]

If you’re thinking to yourself, “Wait, didn’t he leave Arsenal and sign for Fenerbahce weeks ago?” there’s a good chance you’re not alone as transfer news and rumors had him “close to” or “nearing” that particular move since the calendar struck 2021, but alas the deed is finally done and $475,000-per-week wages are off the books at Arsenal.

Earlier this week, Arsenal were linked with a loan move for Real Madrid youngster(-ish) Martin Odegaard, a hugely talent technician at the same no. 10 spot in which Ozil used to thrive.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Arsenal, Odegaard in advanced talks ]

Ozil’s transfer to Fenerbahce, a club for which he recently professed his love and support since he was a child, brings to a close an up-and-down eight-year relationship between one of the world’s most gifted footballers and a fanbase that swore by his genius long before it turned against him as ties quickly deteriorated between player and club following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as manager.

For all parties involved, the best possible outcome was for everyone to go their separate ways.

Mesut Ozil had the following to say as his exit was confirmed on Sunday.

“I’d like to thank the club for this amazing journey over the past seven and a half years. The support I have felt from the team and fans during my time here has been truly incredible and something I will always be grateful for. Together we won trophies for the first time in years and created memories that will last a lifetime. The Arsenal fans will forever remain in my heart. I’d like to thank Edu for helping bring about a professional and dignified solution in the past few days, and I wish everyone at the club the best in their attempt to continue to bring Arsenal back to the top, where we belong.”

And comments from Arteta, who’s comment about it “being a pleasure … to coach him” seem a bit much, when he could have simply said anything else.

“Mesut’s achievements at Arsenal are undisputed. It was a privilege to play alongside him and, more recently, coach him. His creativity and vision led to many goals during his time in the Arsenal shirt. Mesut was at the heart of many great moments for this club over the years, including those three FA Cup final wins. These successes will always be part of our history. We thank Mesut and wish him all the best with Fenerbahce.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS