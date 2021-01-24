Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Weston McKennie joined Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent and Matthew Hoppe as young, rising USMNT stars to score goals in top-five European leagues this week as the Juventus midfielder bagged his fourth goal for Juventus on Sunday.

All in all, it’s a pretty good time to be a USMNT fan with three players under the age of 21 scoring goals in the Bundesliga in the same week, and a 22-year-old doing the same as he establishes himself as a full-time fixture less than six months after joining the nine-time defending Serie A champions.

Juventus beat Bologna 2-0, with McKennie doubling their lead in the 71st minute by redirecting Juan Cuadrado’s corner kick inside the far post to bag his second goal in five games.

And the celebration? Oh, that’s just McKennie continuing to be the most jovial, likable USMNT-er since another son of east Texas — one, Clinton Drew Dempsey.

Weston McKennie is out here casting spells on Serie A defences 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7JsbkgWLGK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 24, 2021

McKennie and Co., still have lots of work to do to complete their decade of dominance, as they currently sit fifth in the table and trail leaders AC Milan by seven points. Andrea Pirlo’s side does, however, have a game in hand, which could cut the gap to a much more manageable four points.

