EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 20 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 20 of the season, as we continue 2021 in style with games from January 26-28 with Tottenham v. Liverpool the headline event, plus Chelsea v. Wolves, Saints v. Arsenal, Everton v. Leicester City and Manchester United v. Sheffield United all tasty clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Brom 1-3 Manchester City – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Manchester United 3-1 Sheffield United – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Burnley 1-1 Aston Villa – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Southampton 1-2 Arsenal – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Everton 1-2 Leicester City – (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Chelsea 1-1 Wolves – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds – (Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Brighton 1-2 Fulham – (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool – (Thursday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Tuesday, January 26: (+280) Newcastle v. Leeds (-115). Tie: +270

Tuesday, January 26: (+210) Crystal Palace v. West Ham (+135). Tie: +220

Tuesday, January 26: (+1300) West Brom v. Man City (-556). Tie: +575

Tuesday, January 26: (+215) Southampton v. Arsenal (+125). Tie: +230

Wednesday, January 27: (+265) Burnley v. Aston Villa (+100), Tie: +245

Wednesday, January 27: (-176) Chelsea v. Wolves (+450), Tie: +300

Wednesday, January 27: (+105) Brighton v. Fulham (+260), Tie: +235

Wednesday, January 27: (+175) Everton v. Leicester (+155), Tie: +225

Wednesday, January 27: (-400) Man United v. Sheffield United (+1000), Tie: +475

Thursday, January 28: (+215) Tottenham v. Liverpool (+118), Tie: +245

