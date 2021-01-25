Everton – Leicester: Two sides threatening to invade the Premier League’s top-four will battle in an under-the-radar high-stakes clash — it’s Toffees versus Foxes at Goodison Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

EVERTON – LEICESTER STREAM LIVE

Few sides rely as heavily on one player as Leicester have leaned on Jamie Vardy, who is set to miss Wednesday’s clash and more games thereafter, the last five and a half seasons. Vardy’s 109 Premier League goals during that time far and away paced Leicester under a broad stylistic spectrum of managers from Claudio Ranieri, to Claude Puel and now Brendan Rodgers.

In recent weeks, though, the goals haven’t been Vardy’s lone contribution as has perhaps been the case in years past. He failed to score in his last five league appearances, but the Foxes are unbeaten in that same period having scored nine goals without a single tally from their talisman. Perhaps indirectly, through his brilliant and incessant movement off the ball, Vardy has created ample space and scoring opportunities for the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes (three goals in five for each) to thrive.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Leicester this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Leicester (INJURY REPORT)

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (ankle), Alex Iwobi (undisclosed) | OUT: Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Niles Nkounkou (hamstring)

Leicester: OUT: Jamie Vardy (groin), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (+175) | Leicester (+155) | Draw (+225)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Vardy’s absence will almost certainly play a role in the outcome on Wednesday, with Everton’s less-than-fleet-of-foot center back duo of Michael Keane and Yerry Mina not forced to make sprint after sprint as Vardy tries to run in behind the defense. Instead, Leicester look to control the possession battle and unleash a slower, more methodical attack. That won’t bother Everton, who are one of the most disciplined sides in the Premier League under Carlo Ancelotti. Everton 1-1 Leicester.

How to watch Everton – Leicester: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS