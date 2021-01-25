Manchester United – Sheffield United: The Premier League-leading Red Devils are set for what should be a straightforward affair with the bottom-of-the-table Blades at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co., are 13 games unbeaten (10W-3D-0L) in Premier League play dating back to Nov. 7, when they sat 14th in the table after seven games played. Bruno Fernandes has continued his ascent to global superstardom and made a strong case for the title of best midfielder in the PL with 11 goals and 7 assists in 19 appearances this season. A small worry arose for Manchester United this week, though, as Marcus Rashford suffered a knee injury of unknown severity in the thrilling 3-2 victory over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday. The 23-year-old academy-produced star was set for a scan on Monday with further information expected to come from Solskjaer on Tuesday.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, haven’t so much as drawn a team currently in the top 15 places in the Premier League table, with their lone league win coming against 16th-place (and plummeting) Newcastle United in game no. 17 just two weeks ago. With five points won from the first half of the season, the Blades are currently pace to take Derby County’s title for fewest points earned in a Premier League season (11, in 2007-08).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Sheffield United this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester United – Sheffield United (INJURY REPORT)

Man United: QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (knee), Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee), Brandon Williams (knock)

Sheffield United: QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock), Lys Mousset (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Ben Osborn (knock)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (-400) | Sheffield United (+1000) | Draw (+475)

Prediction

It’s a battle of 1st versus 20th; a team in sensational form versus a team with one win and five points all season; two teams on pace to finish 70 points apart at the end of the season. We’re picking Manchester United, and we don’t really need to explain why. Man United 2-0 Sheffield United.

How to watch Manchester United – Sheffield United: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

