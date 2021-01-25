Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 20 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (undisclosed), Dani Ceballos (calf)) | OUT: Pablo Mari (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: John McGinn (suspension), Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Lallana (undisclosed), Aaron Connolly (thigh), Jason Steele (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Martin Kelly (calf), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Jean-Philippe Mateta (visa), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (ankle), Alex Iwobi (undisclosed) | OUT: Allan (hamstring), Fabian Delph (thigh), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Niles Nkounkou (hamstring)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Antonee Robinson (suspension), Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Jamie Vardy (groin), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (undisclosed) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (knee), Facundo Pellistri (COVID-19) | OUT: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee), Brandon Williams (knock)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Javi Manquillo (undisclosed), Ciaran Clark (calf) | OUT: Federico Fernandez (hamstring), Paul Dummett (thigh), DeAndre Yedlin (visa)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (knock), Lys Mousset (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Ben Osborn (knock)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Oriol Romeu (calf), Nathan Redmond (groin) | OUT: Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Ryan Bertrand (suspension), Moussa Djenepo (thigh), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dele Alli (undisclosed), Matt Doherty (undisclosed) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Conor Townsend (knee), Grady Diangana (hamstring)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Podence (calf) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin)

Follow @AndyEdMLS