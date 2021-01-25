West Brom – Manchester City should be a comfortable win for the away side on Tuesday (start time 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but when they met in December, the Baggies left the Etihad Stadium with an unexpected point.

That shock result was Slaven Bilic’s last game in charge of West Brom as Sam Allardyce replaced him and has picked up four points in his first five games in charge. They are in the relegation zone and are six points from safety.

Even though West Brom will make this tough for Man City, Pep Guardiola’s side have been in imperious form in recent weeks as they’ve won six on the trot and 10 in a row in all competitions and are right in the title hunt.

But with injuries mounting up maybe, just maybe, this is a good time for West Brom to catch Man City cold once again.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – Manchester City.

Team news

West Brom could have Karlan Grant back after a fracture in his foot, while Conor Townsend and Sam Field will be another week or so away from full fitness. Matt Phillips is likely to return after a positive COVID-19 test. Grady Diangana is still missing with a hamstring injury.

Manchester City are without Kevin de Bruyne for the next 4-6 weeks, while Sergio Aguero is missing after testing positive for COVID-19. Kyle Walker could come back into the team, but Nathan Ake remains out.

What they’re saying

Sam Allardyce on the next step for West Brom: “We’ve certainly seen improvement in trying to get our basics right. The big question that lies with the team at the moment is can we stop conceding goals. We’ll always try to be creative in attacking areas, but we also need to be more ruthless in terms of our own defending as a team. We need to start coming off the pitch from games where we haven’t conceded a goal. That’s the ongoing process.

Pep Guardiola on Allardyce’s record with saving teams: “Sam Allardyce is a genius at taking over at these teams where everyone believes its over. If it happens once or twice it’s lucky but not in this case as he’s done it I don’t know how many times.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Unsurprisingly Manchester City are the heavy favorites at -556 and West Brom are the heavy, heavy underdogs at +1300. The draw is +575.

Prediction

I just can’t see anything other than a Manchester City win here, even though Guardiola’s boys drew with them at home recently. City are clicking through the gears, even without Kevin de Bruyne. West Brom 1-3 Manchester City.

How to watch West Brom – Manchester City stream and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 3:15pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

