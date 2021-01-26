Brighton – Fulham: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Fulham: Can bad luck Brighton and Hove Albion build on a win to pull eight points clear of visiting Fulham at the Amex Stadium (start time 2:30pm ET Wednesday online via Peacock Premium)?

Brighton sits 17th on the Premier League table but are ninth in expected points, the second-biggest gap between actual and expected points in the top flight (Sheffield United).

The Seagulls beat Leeds last time out to get some breathing room on the bottom three, with Fulham the closest of the chasers.

The Cottagers are winless in three after mounting a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions, and Scott Parker’s men have also been pretty unfortunate.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Fulham.

Team news

Brighton is waiting on Aaron Connolly and Adam Lallana but will surely be without six players including Tariq Lamptey.

Fulham won’t have suspended USMNT back Antonee Robinson, and both Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo aren’t quite ready to return to the lineup.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A Brighton win will pay +106 compared to Fulham’s +265 for three points. A draw nets +225.

Prediction

This is a sneaky-good game and could go in either direction. Brighton has freer-flowing football but Fulham’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa can take hold of an entire game from the midfield and the absence of Robinson is going to stymy some of Fulham’s ambition. Brighton keeps the good vibes going. Brighton 2-1 Fulham.

How to watch Brighton – Fulham stream and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream online via Peacock Premium

