In the latest transfer news Bryan Reynolds to Roma and Kaide Gordon to Liverpool are the reports which catch the eye.

Let’s start off with new that USMNT product Reynolds may not be signing for Juventus after all, but he does appear to be heading to Serie A.

Could Italy’s top-flight be the next league where top USMNT youngsters flock to?

Bryan Reynolds to Roma instead of Juve

A report from our colleague at Sky Italy, Fabrizio Romano, states that Reynolds to Roma is close to completion and he will arrive in Italy this week to sign his deal.

Per the report, FC Dallas will receive $8.5 million for the talented right back who is the latest top product to be developed through their incredible academy.

The 19-year-old right back was expected to sign for Juventus and then join Benevento on loan this season due to Juve not having an available non-EU roster spot.

That delay has allowed Roma to swoop in as Reynolds it the latest MLS product to head to Europe. Earlier this month Mark McKenzie joined Belgian side Genk from the Philadelphia Union, following former teammate Brenden Aaronson to Europe as he signed for RB Salzburg.

Add in Weston McKennie ripping it up at Juventus, Gio Reyna flourishing at Borussia Dortmund, Matthew Hoppe scoring goals for fun at Schalke, Sergino Dest developing nicely at Barcelona, Chris Richards progressing at Bayern Munich, Josh Sargent playing regularly at Werder Bremen and Christian Pulisic a key man at Chelsea and the USMNT is in probably the best place it has ever been in when it comes to squad depth.

Exciting times for USMNT fans, and Roma are about to get a ton of new American fans as Reynolds is set to push Reggie Cannon and Dest all the way for the right back spot in the coming years.

Kaide Gordon to Liverpool close

Derby County are in a pretty dire financial situation, but this deal would have probably happened before that.

Multiple reports say that Kaide Gordon, 16, is heading to Liverpool in a deal which will be worth over $1.3 million. He recently made his first team debut as new Derby manager Wayne Rooney had big plans for the teenager.

However, Derby’s delayed takeover has left the club in a perilous financial situation and Gordon is set to move on.

Gordon is an England U16 midfielder who can play centrally or out wide and this fits in nicely with Liverpool’s model of snapping up top young talent from across England and Europe as soon as they can.

