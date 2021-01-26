Burnley – Aston Villa: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley – Aston Villa: It’s claret v claret when Aston Villa heads to Turf Moor in a bid to keep its top four push alive at Burnley (start time 1pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Villa is ninth on the table with two or three games-in-hand on the top four, six points behind fourth-place West Ham. Dean Smith’s men rebounded from a four-match winless run to beat Newcastle 2-0 in their last outing.

Burnley is coming off a huge defeat of Liverpool, creating six points distance from the bottom three. Winning at Villa will be tough but as Sean Dyche said after upending the Reds at Anfield, “We’re allowed to actually try and win.”

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Aston Villa.

Team news

Villa will have John McGinn back from suspension but Kortney Hause and Wesley remain out.

Burnley has question marks on Robbie Brady and Charlie Taylor.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Villa is an away favorite at Turf Moor, a heavy -110 favorite compared to a Burnley win paying +290 and a draw sending +250 to the wagerer.

Prediction

Never bet against Burnley. The plucky Clarets will make life difficult for Jack Grealish and Co. But does Villa have too much to handle, even away from home? Burnley 1-1 Villa.

How to watch Burnley – Aston Villa stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET Wednesday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

