Newcastle – Leeds is a clash between two sleeping giants of English soccer on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but they are heading in very different directions.

Steve Bruce is increasingly under-fire (when isn’t he!?) as Newcastle have gone 10 games without a win in all competitions, but the Magpies crucially sit seven points above the relegation zone. Bruce remains defiant but another heavy defeat could see his time at his boyhood club close to an end. That may seem harsh given their fine start to the season was hit hard by a huge number of COVID-19 cases at the club.

As for Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are well-rested heading into this clash and will be keen to kick on in the second half of the season after three-straight defeats (without scoring a single goal) in all competitions. Leeds’ first season back in the Premier League has still been hugely positive, as they are only six points off the top 10 and they hammered Newcastle 5-2 earlier this season. The San Francisco 49ers group also increased their ownership stake in Leeds as they plan for the future.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Leeds.

Team news

Newcastle start with Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench, as he is still recovering from a lengthy period out with COVID-19. Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett are out.

TEAM-NEWS 🚨 HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 26, 2021

Leeds have starting goalkeeper Illan Meslier back, while Spanish defender Diego Llorente returns after a lengthy absence and Kalvin Phillips also returns. Robin Koch and Gaetano Berardi remain out.

📋 Three changes to the #LUFC XI, as Meslier, Llorente and Phillips start — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 26, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle are the underdogs at +280, while Leeds are at very small odds at -115. The draw is +270.

Prediction

This seems like it will be a routine win, but there’s something about Newcastle pulling off a result when nobody expects it. They grabbed draws against Liverpool and Tottenham earlier this season and beat Everton, and I think they’ll stifle Leeds and get a point. Newcastle 1-1 Leeds.

How to watch Newcastle – Leeds stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: NBCSports.com

