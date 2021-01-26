Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions on current form.

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the table and both the title race and top four battle is wide open.

Check out the latest rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

Latest Premier League Power Rankings – Presented by GNC

20 – Newcastle: Badly out of form. Pressure is building on Bruce.

19 – Sheffield United: Bottom of the table, but improving.

18 – Wolves: Missing Raul Jimenez badly. No win in six.

17 – Brighton: Won at Leeds, but keep missing big chances.

16 – West Brom: Won at Wolves and improved displays.

15 – Chelsea: Lampard was fired after 5 defeats in 8 games.

14 – Leeds: Lost last two games. Injuries piling up.

13 – Liverpool: No win in their last four. Lost long unbeaten home record after defeat v. Burnley.

12 – Fulham: Solid at the back. Lost narrowly to Chelsea, Man United.

11 – Crystal Palace: Draws v. Leicester, Arsenal. Solid as ever.

10 – Burnley: Huge win at Liverpool. Back to their best defensively.

9 – Southampton: Hit by injuries but punching above their weight.

8 – Tottenham: Not ripping it up, but getting the job done.

7 – Everton: They are now fully fit, and they’re surging up the table.

6 – Aston Villa: Amazing defense makes Grealish’s magic count.

5 – Arsenal: Here they are. Great start to 2021. In the top 4 race?

4 – West Ham United: Solid at the back. Antonio is on fire up top.

3 – Manchester United: Top of the table. Can their attack stay hot?

2 – Leicester City: Punching above their weight. Title contenders.

1 – Manchester City: On fire. Six wins in a row despite key injuries.

