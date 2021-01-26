Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace – West Ham saw the visitors record a deserved 3-2 win, as David Moyes has the Hammers in the top four.

Tomas Soucek scored twice in the first half to turn the game on its head after Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead, while Craig Dawson sealed the win late on but Michy Batshuayi scored a consolation.

The victory was a fourth in a row for West Ham, while Palace have won just once in their last nine games.

Three things we learned

1. Hammers on fire: David Moyes has the Hammers firing on all cylinders and they could have scored five or six at Palace. Antonio has given them a whole new dimension up top and with Soucek popping up in key areas, Rice solid in midfield and Benrahma improving all the time in a creative role, West Ham have a great balance to their team. Suddenly they’re in the top four and a European spot seems very achievable.

2. Zaha can’t do it on his own: He’s having a great season for the Eagles and scored a beauty to put them 1-0 up, but he didn’t get much help. Eze tried his best but too often Zaha was isolated and it will be intriguing to see what he does at the end of the season. If Palace can’t get more potent attackers around him, you get the sense this is when he will move on. After nine goals in 17 games, Zaha is carrying Palace and is in very good form.

3. Antonio could have made it much worse: He was involved in Soucek’s two goals and was unplayable. But he couldn’t score himself as he twice hit the post and was twice denied from close range. Antonio’s return from injury has been the key to West Ham surging up the table and even though he looked annoyed with himself, he brings so much more than goals to West Ham.

Man of the Match: Tomas Soucek – It is crazy how well he is playing. Soucek now has seven goals from midfield this season and is perfect for a Moyes side as he times his runs so well and is great in the air.

Crystal Palace took the lead early on as Zaha did brilliantly to link up with Benteke and he then smashed a low effort home.

That lead did not last long as Pablo Fornals played in Antonio and his flick was headed home by Soucek.

Soon after Soucek grabbed his and West Ham’s second goal of the game, as he finished after Antonio caused havoc in the box from a free kick as VAR checked the goal for offside and handball but it stood.

Antonio then hit the inside of the post, twice, as West Ham threatened to run away with things.

Palace came flying out of the traps in the second half as Zaha caused problems but Lukasz Fabianski kept him out.

Antonio went close again but Vicente Guaita denied him and on another night he should have scored a hat trick. At least.

West Ham wrapped up the win as Craig Dawson nodded home a corner with ease, but there was time for Antonio to send one more chance wide.

James McArthur curled just over and with pretty much the last kick of the game Michy Batshuayi made it 3-2 with a consolation.

