Premier League January transfers: Latest news

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2021, 9:37 AM EST
Premier League transfer news keeps on coming, as the January window is bubbling up nicely before deadline day on Feb. 1.

There have been plenty of loans moves so far in January, with the Premier League transfer news dominated by players who are out of contract, close to being out of contract or potential loans and swap deals.

Due to the current financial situation, that is understandable and the summer transfer window only just ended in early October too.

That said, there are plenty of deals which could still happen which include Dele Alli leaving Tottenham, Jesse Lingard moving on from Manchester United, free agent Diego Costa finding a new club and plenty more.

Liverpool could bring in a center back, Arsenal want a left back and an attacking midfielder and West Ham are on the hunt for a forward as there will be plenty of moves late in the window.

Below you will find a list of the notable transfer deals from all 20 Premier League clubs so far in January, with more details included.

This page will be updated throughout the winter window as the transfer news evolves.

Arsenal

In
Omar Rekik (Hertha Berlin)
Mat Ryan (Brighton) Loan

Out
Sead Kolasinac (Schalke) Loan
William Saliba (Nice) Loan
Daniel Ballard (Blackpool) Loan extension
Matt Macey (Hibernian)
Sokratis (Released)
Mesut Ozil (Fenerbahce) – More details

Aston Villa

Out
Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split) Loan
Jack Clarke (Chesterfield) Loan
Tyreik Wright (Walsall) Loan
Dominic Revan (Weymouth) Loan
Callum Rowe (Hereford United) Loan
Conor Hourihane (Swansea) Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

Out
Jayson Molumby (Preston) Loan
Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry) Loan
Warren O’Hora (MK Dons)
Bernardo (Red Bull Salzburg) Loan
Mat Ryan (Arsenal) Loan

Burnley

In
Benn Ward (Hastings)

Out
Bobby Thomas (Barrow) Loan

Chelsea

Out
Charlie Brown (MK Dons)
Lucas Piazon (Braga)
Danny Drinkwater (Kasimpasa) Loan
Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) Loan

Crystal Palace

In
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Mainz) Loan

Out
Rob Street (Torquay) Loan
Max Meyer (Released)
Scott Banks (Dunfermline) Loan

Everton

Out
Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury) Loan
Jarrad Branthwaite (Blackburn) Loan
Ellis Simms (Blackpool) Loan

Fulham

Out
Anthony Knockaert (Nott’m Forest) Loan extension
Jerome Opoku (Plymouth) Loan extension

Leeds United

Out
Jordan Stevens (Bradford) Loan
Ryan Edmondson (Northampton) Loan
Robbie Gotts (Salford) Loan

Leicester City

Out
Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe) Loan
Matty James (Coventry) Loan
Daniel Iversen (Preston) Loan
Josh Knight (Wycombe) Loan extension
Filip Benkovic (OH Leuven) Loan
Islam Slimani (Lyon)
Darnell Johnson (AFC Wimbledon) Loan

Liverpool

Out
Liam Millar (Charlton) Loan
Adam Lewis (Plymouth) Loan

Manchester City

Out
Morgan Rogers (Lincoln) Loan

Manchester United

In
Amad Diallo (Atalanta) – More details

Out
Max Haygarth (Brentford)
Ethan Laird (MK Dons) Loan
Luca Ercolani (Carpi)
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Di’Shon Bernard (Salford) Loan extension

Newcastle United

Out
Rolando Aarons (Huddersfield)

Sheffield United

Out
George Broadbent (Beerschot) Loan

Southampton

Out
Tyreke Johnson (Gillingham)
Callum Slattery (Gillingham) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Out
Jubril Okedina (Cambridge) Loan
Jack Clarke (Stoke) Loan
Harvey White (Portsmouth) Loan
Anthony Georgiou (AEL Limassol)
Brandon Austin (Orlando City) Loan
Shilow Tracey (Cambridge) Loan

West Bromwich Albion

In
Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)
Andy Lonergan

Out
Owen Windsor (Newport) Loan
Charlie Austin (QPR) Loan
Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy)
Kenneth Zohore (Millwall) Loan extension
Rekeem Harper (Birmingham) Loan

West Ham United

In
Frederik Alves (Silkeborg)

Out
Sebastien Haller (Ajax)
Robert Snodgrass (West Brom)
Dan Kemp (Leyton Orient)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) Loan – More details

Out
Ruben Vinagre (Famalicao) Loan
Oskar Buur (Grasshoppers) Loan
Niall Ennis (Plymouth)
John Kitolano (Odds BK)
Ryan Giles (Rotherham) Loan