Chelsea – Wolves will be an intriguing clash for many reasons on Wednesday (start time 1pm ET on Peacock Premium) as the Thomas Tuchel era begins at Stamford Bridge.

The German coach was announced as Chelsea’s new head coach on Tuesday and has already taken his first training session at Cobham after Frank Lampard was fired. 24 hours later, Tuchel takes charge of his first game in the Premier League and it is going to be interesting to see what changes he makes and how Chelsea’s star players respond to the managerial change.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves are his opponents and they are bang out of form as they continue to miss Raul Jimenez up top and have won just one of their last nine games. Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this season and if they can frustrate the Blues, there’s a chance they can grind out another shock win or at least grab a point.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a big game for both teams.

Team news

Chelsea are without N’Golo Kante who has a hamstring injury, while Christian Pulisic is on the bench after a minor knock. Jorginho, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech and Cesar Azpilicueta replace Reece James, Mason Mount, Pulisic and Tammy Abraham in the starting lineup.

Here is the first Chelsea team of the Thomas Tuchel era! 📝🔵#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/cqHQXUUmyK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2021

Wolves have Daniel Podence back, and although Raul Jimenez is making good progress he is out long-term with Marcal and Jonny Otto. New signing Willian Jose has his work permit and is on the bench.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are the heavy favorites at -154, while out of form Wolves are at +425. The draw is +275.

Prediction

All signs point to a comfortable Chelsea win, but they do not make it easy on themselves. Expect a tight clash, but Chelsea’s extra firepower will make the difference. Chelsea 2-1 Wolves.

How to watch Chelsea – Wolves stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Peacock Premium

