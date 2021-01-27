Wolves are ‘truly positive’ that Raul Jimenez will return to action this season, as the Mexico star continues his incredible recovery from surgery on the fractured skull he suffered in late November.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Jimenez, 29, has been stepping up his recovery in recent weeks with individual fitness work and Wolves’ leading striker should return to action in the final months of the campaign.

His manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, was delighted with the progress Jimenez has made and said he and the medical staff at the Premier League are astounded by the recovery the El Tri star has made, so far, and believe he can return very soon.

“We are truly positive that this can happen. It’s very good news. It’s very good news the way he keeps improving day by day,” Santo said. “We have a medical plan and these things require very responsible decisions to be made because of how serious the injury was and what affect it can have, so we have to be really patient and take the right decisions.

“By saying this, it will require a decision on the surgeon, requires test and scans on the skull, and all these things take time. Everyone will follow and proceed according to the situation. We will not rush or take any kind of risks. Just by seeing him running and lifting weights and doing all these strength training sessions, it’s a big lift for everybody, because, first of all, it’s the man, it’s Raul. What we want back is Raul healthy, then we will get Raul back as a player, and an important player for the team. But the big lift for us is just having him around.”

What now for Raul Jimenez?

Wolves admitted that Jimenez had been dealing well with the mental impact of this injury up until this point, but the next step may be the toughest and Nuno Espirito Santo said they will not rush him. At all.

“The other part, when you mention heading or how he will deal with this situation, how his brain is going to react to acceleration, deceleration, jumping, impact – that’s another issue, but that will come with time,” Santo said.

With heading and physical duels a huge part of Jimenez’s success throughout his career, this final hurdle on his recovery will be the toughest. Wolves will give him all the time he needs, even though it is clear they miss him badly as they’ve won just once in the Premier League in the nine games since his injury.

We all know how important Jimenez’s goals and forward play is to Wolves’ success, but it is great to they will not rush his recovery. With Fabio Silva and now Willian Jose to slot in, they should be able to steady the ship before he returns.

At the time of his injury and in the days after it, many were concerned that Jimenez may not play again. Wolves now believe that will not be the case and that is great news for Jimenez, his club, his country and everyone. On his day he is one of the best No. 9’s in the game.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports